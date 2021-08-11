Akwa Ibom: Emmanuel emphasizes consultation over FG’s project execution







By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has said that there was an absolute need for the federal government and its agencies to ensure proper consultations before execution of projects in states.

Emmanuel, who spoke when the Senate Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Development paid him a courtesy call in Government House, Uyo yesterday, stressed that consultations by the federal government would create proper synergy and needs assessment as well as the successful execution of such projects.

Emmanuel who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, expressed surprise over the number of projects that the Senate committee have come to inspect in the state, as such projects were neither known to the government nor were their needs and locations assessed and rationalized.

He noted that given the present inflationary trend occasioned by uncertainties of the global economy,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper