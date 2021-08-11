Breaking: Twitter ban to be lifted soon–FG







By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

THE Federal Government on Wednesday said that the Twitter ban in Nigeria will be lifted soon.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the First Lady’s Conference room, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister who was asked to give update on the Twitter ban in Nigeria and the interface with the company said, “The end for amicable resolution is very much in sight.

‘We appreciate the patience of Nigerians. I want to assure you that we have made very tremendous progress. We have met with Twitter both physically and in writing. We are actually almost there.

” The engagement of has been extremely positive without any acrimony. We have made it clear what we want from Twitter.”

Alhaji Mohammed stated that some of the conditions made by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper