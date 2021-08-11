Eldest son of late Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed dies at 52





By Henry Ojelu

The eldest son of late legal luminary, Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed, is dead. He was aged 52.

Family sources told Vanguard that he complained of breathing difficulty Wednesday morning and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he died.

Mohammed was born on February 21, 1969. He had his primary school at Kotun Memorial School, Surulere, Lagos and his secondary education at Federal Government College, Sokoto.

He was a graduate of Business Administration from the University of Lagos in 1991. He obtained an LLB degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian Bar in 1998.

On September 23, 2003, while returning from his father’s law firm, Mohammed had a lone car accident that confined him to wheelchair.

Speaking few years ago on the challenge of practicing law while on wheelchair, Mohammed said: I look at my ordeal as part of life’s ‘buffet’, just like it served my late father on several occasions. I feel I’m in a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper