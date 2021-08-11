Greatest nations in the world ‘re multi ethnic, multi religious – Osinbajo







Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, Wednesday, said that the greatest nations in the world are multi-racial, multi-religious, and multi-ethnic.

The Vice President also said there is no great nation anywhere that has not had challenges, especially where there is multiracial and multi-religious setup.

He said when people with ethnic and religious differences are united and work together they would likely be economically successful.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this when he received at the Presidential Villa a delegation from the Arewa Concerned People for National Unity and Religious Tolerance from Kano, led by Alhaji Auwal Maidabino and Prince Usman Ado-Bayero.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper