I’m heartbroken over Mohammed Fawehinmi’s death – Keyamo







By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

THE Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo said he was heartbroken over the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi.

In a text to Vanguard in Abuja, Keyamo said, “My brother, friend and son of my late boss, Mohammed Fawehinmi, is gone. I am speechless and heartbroken.

” I just spoke with the eldest daughter Basirat and she confirmed it. Mohammed was energetic and very intellectually alert, despite his mishap. He kept the flame of his father burning. We will sorely miss him.”

Family sources told Vanguard that Mohammed complained of breathing difficulty Wednesday morning and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he died.

