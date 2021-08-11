NEWS EXTRA: FG approves over N4bn for fuelling police vehicles





The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, said the Federal Government has approved over N4 billion in the 2021 budget for fueling of police vehicles.

Mr Bolaji Kazeem, Head of Press and Public Relations in the ministry. disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister spoke in a paper titled, “Strategic Leadership Development: The Role of the Ministry of Police Affairs” presented to Strategic Leadership and Command Course 3/2021 participants of the National Institute of Police Studies.

Dingyadi said the amount would cover expenditure on fuel supply to Police Commands in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said the approval was the first in the history of Nigeria Police that over N4 billion was approved for fuelling of police vehicles in the country, adding that the ministry would sustain the gesture.

