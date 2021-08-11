Talking Point: Nigeria’s Tokyo Olympics experience







By Rotimi Fasan

When Ese Brume leapt 6.97m to clinch a bronze medal in the just concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, she displayed what some must have seen as a peculiarly Nigerian, if you will, African mode of announcing victory, when she profusely thanked and attributed her achievement to God even as she went on to dedicate her medal to the pastor of her church, the founder and Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo.

While it is perfectly normal for many to thank God for their achievements, especially major successes, for Nigerians such expressions of gratitude are made as an affirmation of victory over systemic impediments and ancestral curses that are emplaced or deployed by evil forces as natural obstacles tests strewn on the way to success.

When a Nigerian, therefore, expresses gratitude to God for accessing services and privileges (say the restoration of electricity to their part of town, reconstruction of a major…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper