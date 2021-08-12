1.3 million Nigerians currently writing NECO exam ― Registrar





By Umar Yusuf

No fewer than 1.3 candidates are currently writing the National Examination Council, NECO, in 18,000 centres across the country, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Examination Body, Professor Ibrahim Wushishi has disclosed.

The examination Council which is an alternate body for senior secondary school students seeking mandatory qualification into universities has since 1999 been providing platform for senior secondary school leavers to make up for their west African school School certificate examination.

The Registrar and CEO of the Council, Prof. Wushishi spoke in Yola, Thursday when he visited some schools to monitor the ongoing Neco examination in Adamawa state.

While expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the students and the supervisors of the exams in the schools visited, Prof. Wushishi said “for this August Examination, the Council registered about 1.3 million candidates”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper