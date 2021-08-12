Assault: Return to your country, serving, retired envoys tell Indonesian ambassador





By Elizabeth Osayande

The Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria, AFRPN, yesterday asked the Indonesia Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Ural Harahap to return to his country until a satisfactory explanation is given for the assault on Nigerian diplomat, Mohammed Buba in Jakarta, the capital, and steps taken to assuage frayed nerves.

The group, which is composed of serving and retired ambassadors, also in a statement, lauded the recall of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Usman Ogah, until the issue was resolved.

Describing the assault and strangulation of a Nigerian diplomat, Mr Mohammed Buba, by Indonesian Immigration officials as undiplomatic and uncivilized, President of the group, Amb Gani Lawal, said it endorsed the declaration of Indonesian embassy staff in Nigeria persona non grata, which would lead to their recall to Jakarta.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper