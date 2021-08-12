Buhari meets Tinubu in London







By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday evening, visited the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in his London home.

Details of their discussions were not made available late Thursday evening when our correspondent got wind of the development when pictures of the duo trended on social media.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, who confirmed the meeting of President Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu said the President was the visitor and that he had no details of their discussions.

Recall that President Buhari traveled to the United Kingdom on July 26, 2021, to take part in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The President went on, after the summit, to see his doctors for an earlier scheduled medical check up in London.

ALSO READ: 2023: Osinbajo perfect replacement for Buhari, Group lobbies Govs, NASS

In a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper