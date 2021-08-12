COVID-19: Nigeria records highest cases tally in 6 months amidst delta variant worries –NCDC







As states across the country struggle to curb the spread of COVID-19 Delta variant, the nation is now averaging more than 700 new cases, says the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC ).

The NCDC, which disclosed this known via its verified website on Thursday morning, added that the country registered 790 additional infections on Wednesday, a sharp increase from the 610 cases it registered a day earlier.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that owing to a sudden surge, driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, the country’s average daily COVID-19 cases showed that Wednesday’s increase was the highest since February.

The surge resulted in the federal government calling on citizens to take responsibility and adhere to preventive measures in the country, especially as the caseload keeps rising on the heels of an ongoing doctors strike.

The NCDC noted that states nationwide were struggling to curb the spread of the Delta variant, with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper