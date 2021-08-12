CP Alhassan goes hard on criminals in C’River, arrests suspect within 24 hrs







Suspect Arrested

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan within 24 hours of resumption has gone hard on criminals by arresting suspects over unlawful possession of “heavy” live ammunition.

The suspect was arrested in Obanliku by a patrol team led by the Divisional Police Officer while a chain of GPMG and 375 live ammunition was recovered.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday at the Command Headquarters Diamond Hill Calabar, the new Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan who barely resumed duty, Wednesday urged CrossRiverians to support his men by giving them credible information.

Alhassan called on all CrossRiverians including eminent stakeholders, Community leaders, religious and traditional rulers to see security as a collective venture that should not be left in the hands of the police alone.

His words: ” It is the Command’s resolve to conscientiously operate on the principles of justice, equity, and fairness as enshrined in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper