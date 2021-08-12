Deji of Akure disowns community head in Ondo





Dayo Johnson Akure

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has doused the tension in Ilado-Elemo in Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State over the recognised traditional head of the community.

Oba Aladelusi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye has disowned Rotimi Tominiyi as the traditional head of the community.

Recall that two persons Tominiyi and Mekaisi Folahan Akinremi have been laying claim to the stool of the Olu of the community.

Oba Aladelusi who is the consenting authority said his palace only recognised Akinremi as the traditional head of the Ilado-Elemo community.

Adeyeye in the statement said that the palace did not recognise any other person as the traditional head of the crisis-ridden community.

“The attention of the Palace of the Deji has been drawn to a rumour flying around in respect of the rightful occupant of the Ilado-Elemo Chieftaincy title.

“We would have loved to ignore this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper