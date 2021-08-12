Feminist Comment: We’re not problem to your ‘unproductive Pastors’ — Feminist group tells Oyedepo





.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The members of the Nigeria Feminist Forum, NFF, on Thursday called on the Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, to explain if Feminist groups were the cause for his disengaged “unproductive pastors.”

According to NFF in a statement, they issued to newsmen in Owerri, through the NFF’s Communications Officer, Angela Nkwo, said they were not happy with Oyedepo’s view that the “Feminism movement leads to frustration and devastation.”

The group challenged Oyedepo to channel his energy on suggesting solutions to how Nigeria could overcome the challenges causing hindrance to the growth of the country.

According to them, “The Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF) has condemned the comments credited to the celebrated cleric and founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo on feminism, saying he should proffer solutions to insecurity, inflation, amongst others confronting the nation.

“Casting huge…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper