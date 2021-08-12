Gezawa, BUK’s ‘Brain on a Wheelchair,’ one year after







By Ikechukwu Amaechi

WHEN Usman Shehu Gezawa died on August 6, 2020 at the age of 21, not many people outside his neck of the woods took notice. But his death was a huge loss to the country. The fact that he died so young – he was just two months shy of 22 years, having been born on October 8, 1998 – makes it even more so, considering the potential.

He was a promise cut terribly short by death. I knew Usman through his father, Abdulkareem Shehu Gezawa, Executive Director, Operations, NPF Pensions Limited. His educational accomplishments stood him out. All one needed to do was make his acquaintance and the relationship acquired a life of its own. He was a charmer. For someone who was not a “royalty” and died so young, his death, ordinarily, would have been unsung. But to so expect is to betray ignorance of Gezawa’s personage. His death devastated those who knew him personally and people who just heard about him.

He was a royalty in his own right, a crown…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper