He kept Fawehinmi flag flying against all odds, Buhari mourns Mohammed

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the late irrepressible lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, Mohammed.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja.

According to the statement, the President condoled with Ganiat, mother of the deceased, and the entire family.

He urged them to find comfort in God “who gives and takes,” and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years.

“His body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father,” President Buhari said.

