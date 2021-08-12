ICAN President faults Nigeria’s woes on adoption of foreign policies







57th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Mrs Comfort Olujumoke Eyitayo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The 57th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Mrs Comfort Olujumoke Eyitayo has faulted the federal government’s approach of adopting foreign policies and programmes without reviewing them to meet the peculiarities of Nigeria’s socio-political and economic dispositions.

Eyitayo, who made the observation at a reception organized in her honour by Remo Growth and Development Foundation (RemoGDF) at the palace of the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, in Sagamu, warned, that adopting foreign policies and programmes, hook line and sinker to solve Nigeria’s challenges may further compound the country’s woes.

She stated that the adoption of foreign policies and programmes by the federal government had not yielded the much expected positive result, advising the government to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper