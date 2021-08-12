Macaulay mourns Omovie





.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

ERSTWHILE Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, Thursday expressed pain and sorrow over the death of a former member of the State House of Assembly, Chief Dennis Omovie.

Chief Denis Omovie who is the Unuevworo of Ugboroke in Uvwie Local Government Area of the State, died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness.

Macaulay in a statement said Chief Denis Omovie’s death was one death too many, stressing that it calls for a closer relationship with God.

Saying it was shocking and saddening for the former legislator to die so suddenly even without obvious signs of sickness, the former SSG who shared the same office premises with Omovie in Warri noted that he was a bubbling and resourceful young man.

He said: “Personally, his death is quite painful and touching. Someone that was up, hale and hearty one moment, the next moment he is gone.

“He was a grassroots and community mobilizer who learnt…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper