Mohammed Fawehinmi, a passionate activist – Sanwo-Olu







By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the late Mohammed Fawehinmi, eldest son of the late legal luminary and human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi as a passionate activist.

The Governor while commiserating with family and friends of the deceased, said “his death is a colossal loss to the civil society movement in Nigeria.”

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, said like his father, the late Mohammed Fawehinmi stayed the course with his persistent fight for the rights of the Nigerian people.

Sanwo-Olu added that the late Mohammed did not live under the shadows of his father as he had grown to become a dependable comrade.

ALSO READ: I’m heartbroken over Mohammed Fawehinmi’s death – Keyamo

The governor, also commiserated with Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the entire people of Ondo State on the demise of their illustrious…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper