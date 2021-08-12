



The Nigeria High Commission in London has shutdown its operation for 10 days after two of its officials tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the officials, Vanguard learned returned positive after the test was administered on him when he went for a meeting at the Home office.

As a result, the Mission embarked on testing all officials after which another official tested positive.

While regretting any inconvenience the shutdown of operations might cause, the Mission in a statement said the move is to check the spread by ensuring that those who were in contact with the affected persons observe the mandatory isolation.

It reads,

The post Nigeria High Commission in London shutdown operations after officials test positive for COVID-19 appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper