The emergence of a hospitality destination







By Godwin Ndifreke

THE hospitality industry in Akwa Ibom State is experiencing a phenomenal growth that is fast assuming the nature of a revolution. This growth is in tandem with the fact that the state is emerging as a tourism and hospitality destination not only in Nigeria, but also in the West African sub-region. Over 2,000 hotels have so far been registered in the state, to ensure standardisation of operations, in order to make them function in line with international best practices.

The changing hospitality landscape in the state has come about as a result of the very conducive economic environment the government has created, which has attracted investors from within and outside the state, and in turn spurred massive investments in the hospitality industry.

The government’s thinking is that as the state’s private sector investment increases, more and more people will continue to come into the state to take advantage of the opportunities that are available…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper