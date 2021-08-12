Train crushes woman, daughter in Delta







By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha – Ughelli

TRAGEDY struck at the Aragba area of Orhuwherun community, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, Thursday, as a woman and her teenage daughter were crushed to death by a passenger train.

The details of the incident were sketchy at press time, sources said the deceased were knocked down at about 4pm by the train plying the Itakpe-Warri (Ujevwu) railway line.

A source who could not ascertain the identity of the victims, said the deceased died on the spot.

The source said the deceased were crossing the rail track when they met with their untimely death.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper