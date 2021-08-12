We’ll continue to uphold core values that promote holistic girl-child education — QC Principal





By Elizabeth Osayande

The Principal of Queens College, Yaba Lagos, Dr. Tokumbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, has reiterated the school’s stand on promoting core values of the girl-child who will be able to contribute to the development of the nation through the provision of holistic education.

Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye who doubled as the QC’s Director, made this known recently at the school’s 59th inter-house sports celebration that had in attendance, current Confederation of African Football Woman Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala.

She explained that the school has produced prominent women in the field of sports; and other professions adding that QC girls continue to prove their worth across the globe.

Listing renowned past students who have excelled in sports such as: Somto Okpegbue, who represented the country in the African Youth Chess Championship in Zambia in 2015, and Oluyisola-Abiola Gold, who represented the country in the same competition in 2016 in South…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper