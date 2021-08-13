10 years after alleged forgery: 2 OGFZA officials to be arraigned on August 31





By Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

Two officials of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) are to be arraigned at the Wuse Zone 2 Magistrate Court sitting in Abuja on August 31st, 2021 over an allegation of forgery and victimization ten years after the plaintiff alleged that he was victimised and unduly relieved of his job.

The case which borders on falsification of documents is to be heard by Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello who fixed the date of the arraignment of the two accused persons on the matter in a notice issued and delivered to the parties in the matter in line with Order 3, Rule 7 of the court.

The plaintiff in the matter, Mr Olufumilayo David Omosule had accused the defendants of a deliberate and willful attempt to discredit his personality by plotting and carrying out connivance to falsify his documents with the intentions to bring him to ridicule and cause him to lose his livelihood.

He further prayed the court to cause the defendants in the matter to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper