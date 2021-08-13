Ex-governors ‘pensions’ must go







THE Lagos State House of Assembly and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should agree to abolish the highly unpopular life pension for ex-governors and their deputies contained in the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension) Law, of Lagos State signed by former governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2007.

According to that legislation, governors and their deputies who complete their two terms are entitled to a house in any location of their choice in Lagos and Abuja, as well as six new cars every three years, 100 per cent of the salary of the serving governor, free healthcare for them and their family members, furniture allowance, fully-paid vacations, medical insurance, among other pampering till death.

Since Lagos blazed this odious trail, other states such as Rivers, Gombe, Enugu, Kwara, Sokoto, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, and Yobe have joined the train. A Vanguard special report published on December 7, 2019, revealed that 21 states spent N37.367 billion in servicing 47 ex-governors and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper