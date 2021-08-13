Food security: CBN disburses N791bn to 3m farmers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),  says it has disbursed  N791 billion to over three million farmers across the 36 states,  under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

The Director, Development Finance Department of the bank, Mr Yusuf Yila, made this known on Friday in Abuja, during an interaction with newsmen.

Yila said  the apex bank had reduced interest rate on the loan  from nine per cent to five per cent,  to encourage more farmers to have access to the credit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls  that the ABP was launched on Nov. 17, 2015 and designed to provide farm inputs and cash to Small Holder Farmers (SHFs).

The programme was intended to create a linkage between Anchor Companies involved in food processing and SHFs of the required key agricultural commodities,  through commodity associations.

He said  the programme had helped participating  farmers  to improve their yields,  especially maize from initial two metric tons per hectare,  to…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

