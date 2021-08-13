I’ll sponsor private bill to bar political office holders from travelling abroad on medical tourism — lkubese





.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and Former Presidential Aspirant, Thomas-Wilson Ikubese weekend promised to sponsor a private bill to the National Assembly, barring political office holders from travelling abroad on medical tourism.

Ikubese said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital when he was decorated with the award of Sunshine Private Hospital of the year, at the 2021 Sunshine Integrity Award (SIA).

While decrying medical tourism, lkubese said “I consider it a slap in the face of the masses, for our politicians to travel abroad each time they need medicare, because our health care facilities are in a pitiable state.

“This is why doctors and other healthcare workers embark on strikes and politicians don’t give a damn!

“Rather than fix the system, they jet out of the country at the slightest symptom.

” To this effect, I shall be sponsoring a private bill to the National Assembly, barring political office holders from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper