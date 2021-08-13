NDDC contractors beg Buhari, Akpabio to pay outstanding bills







Godswill Akapbio

A coalition of Niger Delta contractors has beckoned on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and the Interim Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Effiong Akwa, to complete the payment for projects done by them in the oil-rich region.

In a statement on Wednesday, the coalition said their members “are dying on a daily basis as result of pressure from loans, harassment and intimidation”.

The statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Engr Kelvin Douglas and Preye Briggs respectively added that some other contractors have already developed High Blood Pressure as a result.

To this end, they also begged the Presidency to intervene in the matter, stressing that some contractors completed their jobs two years ago and are yet to access payment.

The contractors recalled that weeks ago, the NDDC MD assembled some contractors and made some payments…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper