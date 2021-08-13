Nigeria registers 753 additional COVID-19 infections, 5 fatalities –NCDC







The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 753 additional infections and five more COVID-19 related deaths had been registered as at Aug. 12, 2021.

The centre stated this on its verified website on Friday morning, raising the country’s total infections, since the index case in 2020, to 180,661, attributing the surge to the highly transmissible Delta variant and low vaccination rates across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, reports that the new infections indicated a decrease from the 790 cases reported on Thursday.

A lockdown is not being contemplated though despite the increased cases in the third wave, particularly the outbreak of the deadly Delta variant in the country, the NCDC said.

The public health agency noted that since the discovery of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19, there had been a consistent spike in infections in the country, whose active cases currently stand at 11,891.

Five new deaths were also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper