Nigerian mission evacuates 100 stranded citizens from Libya







The Nigerian Mission in Tripoli said on Friday that it was evacuating 100 Nigerians stranded in Libya, with another set of 100 stranded Nigerians to be returned home in the next 10 days.

Mr Kabiru Musa, Chargé D’affaires en titre of the Nigerian Embassy in Libya, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Musa, the evacuees should arrive in Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 10 p.m Nigerian time.

Musa said among those to be repatriated are victims of human trafficking and those detained in Libyan prisons for migration offences, amongst others.

He said the evacuation was being carried out under the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria with the support of the Ministry of Defence.

“Under special arrangements, NAF aircraft C-130 H evacuated 100 stranded Nigerians detained in various Libyan prisons after they had served respective jail terms.

“The aircraft arrived…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper