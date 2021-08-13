Osun police dismiss personnel for shooting motorcyclists in Osogbo





By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Police Command has dismissed policeman, Sergeant Adamu Garba, who shot a commercial motorcyclist, Saheed Olabomi causing his death.

Saheed, was shot by the police officer with force number 467549 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in traffic allegedly caused by a truck driver leading to a disagreement between the police patrol team and the truck driver, before he eventually died after two days in coma at Uniosun Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.

The command in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola on Friday in Osogbo stated that Sergeant Adamu was dismissed having been found guilty after an orderly room trial.

“The general public will recall that on July 27, 2021, the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Police Command CP Olawale Olokode, ordered arrest and detention of the Policeman that shot one Saheed Olabomi in Osogbo for disciplinary action.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper