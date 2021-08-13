Strike: Ngige takes Resident Doctors to Industrial Court







.

..Begs consultants not to join the strike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

FOLLOWING the breakdown of conciliation in the industrial dispute between the Federal Government and resident doctors, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has handed over the dispute between the two to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria for adjudication.

The striking Doctors under the aegis of National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, had declared industrial dispute with the federal government and proceeded on indefinite strike August 2 over the inability of the latter to meet their demands.

Efforts by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Ngige, who is the Conciliator-in-Chief of the Federal Government to broker truce between resident doctors and the government had not yielded any positive results as the doctors have maintained their grounds that until their demands were met, they would not call off the strike.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper