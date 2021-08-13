Visions of economic growth from a shopping mall







By Udeme Asuquo

YOU would be forgiven if, on stepping into the Ibom Tropicana Shopping Mall in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, you thought you were inside any of such facilities in Europe or the United States. The exterior of the mall says nothing about the surprise that awaits you as you walk in to be welcomed into a completely different atmosphere. By any description, it is of world class standard.

At the time it was first commissioned by the previous administration in the state, the facility was largely uncompleted, with less than 5,000 square metres of space. The complex was known more for cinema than as a shopping mall in the real sense of the word.

My visit to the re-modelled Ibom Tropicana Shopping Mall in June, since its commissioning in February, afforded me the opportunity to see beyond what I read in the media. It would be an understatement to say I was impressed with what I saw. The facility I saw seemed completely new to me, just as it would be to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper