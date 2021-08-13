We remain strong, determined in tackling insecurity – Buhari







Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the responses by the Federal Government and security agencies in tackling security threats, have been strong, determined and robust towards enhancing security of lives and property of Nigerians.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, rtf Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, stated this at the graduation of Course 29 participants of the National Defence College, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that government had embarked on a comprehensive multisectoral and cross thematic approach, by strengthening existing structures and initiating new security outfits.

Buhari added that the focus of the government was to promote multi-national, combined, joint and special inter-agency collaborations in their operations.

He said government also focused on non-kinetic actions centred on humanitarian efforts to reduce the distress of the people and improve human conditions.

According to him, some of the measures include…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper