Ahmed Joda was a patriot, great public servant — ACF

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF) has said that the late Ahmed Joda was a calm and honest, soft-spoken but firm public servant.

“In his death, Nigeria has lost a great civil servant and patriot,” the Forum said.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary Arewa Consultative Forum, said in a statement that ACF was thrown into deep mourning over the death of Alhaji Ahmed Joda.

“Ahmed Joda was until his death the pillar on which the Northern Region and indeed Nigeria relied in times of turbulence. After his studies both in Nigeria and abroad, he started a public service career which took him across many fields including journalism, information, administration etc.”

“In 1967, he was appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary from the Northern Regional service. He was one of the permanent secretaries who gave patriotic advice leading to the survival of Nigeria during the national crisis that led to the civil war. Because of the influence, they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper