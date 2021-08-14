Akwa Ibom, Cross River communities to benefit from EU, ECOWAS intervention





By Harris Emanuel

SIX communities in both Akwa Ibom and the Cross River States are to benefit from micro-projects funded by the European Union (EU) in conjunction with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The beneficiary communities in Akwa Ibom State include Otoro Obong, Ikpe Anang in Etim Ekpo and Ikot Akpan Afaha in Ukanafun local government areas, while Cross River has Ipong in Obudu, Bojie/Borom in Boki and Akpab Okon Ene Ita in Bakassi local government areas of Cross River State as beneficiaries.

The projects to be implemented in the various communities include the provision of the borehole, renovation of the town hall, construction of abattoir, restoration and rehabilitation of electricity supply.

The intervention comes under Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) action aim to contribute to building and maintaining peace, security, and stability in West Africa to ensure conditions for development.

Besides, the action is a selected key…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper