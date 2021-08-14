Attack on Police Station: 3 suspected ESN members, 2 policemen killed in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has killed three suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, the combat arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and lost two police officers, when the ESN men allegedly attack Izombe Police Station in Oguta Local Government Area in the State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Michael Abattam, said this to newsmen in Owerri, on Saturday.

The Police said the incident which happened on Friday at about 02:45 pm, saw the police repelled the attackers from destroying the Police Station.

He announced that apart from the three of them that were gunned down that other sustained gunshot wounds and fled into the bush. However, the Police said it has called on the members of the community to assist the Command on the whereabouts of the fleeing suspects.

According to the Police, “On 13/8/2021 at about 02:45 hours, armed bandits suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN terror…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper