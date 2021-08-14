Confusion as ‘About to Wed’ couple found dead in Imo





…They died Wednesday’s night after eating with Friends – eyewitness

they were found foaming – Police

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the report of the death of an intending couple, Chidebere Anusiem and Amara Ehirim, from Ogwa and Mbieri respectively in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, last Thursday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, told Vanguard in Owerri, that the incident happened at the couple’s apartment, Naze in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations, the intending couple both were found lifeless in their room with foam in their mouth.

“We suspected the cause of their death was as a result of generator fumes, When the police arrived at the apartment we saw foam in their mouth,” Police said.

However confusion has trailed the death of the about to wed couple, an eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper