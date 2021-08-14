Early morning reflections: The supremacy of God





By Francis Ewherido

I deliberately stayed up late Monday night until I could barely keep my eyes open. I really wanted to have a good night’s sleep, but I ended up sleeping very little. While in bed, two passages of the scriptures and some events of the past week tugged me. The first passage is the Psalm of David, Psalm 24: “The earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it.”

I am no bible scholar, but my understanding has always been that this whole wide world and all that mankind owns belongs to God, though our children and material properties bear our names. We are therefore no more than caretakers. Once we die, we cannot personally claim ownership of anything anymore.

The second is Genesis 1:28 – “God blessed them and said to them, be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it…” My understanding here is that God never wanted us to own the earth; populate, dominate, subdue, yes, but not own it….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper