First-Class King: Delta Traditional rulers battle Dein of Agbor

…insist Traditional Rulers are co-equals

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Council of Traditional Rulers, yesterday lampooned the Dein of Agbor, HRM Keagborekuzi Ikenchukwu 1 over his claim that he and the Olu of Warri are the only first-class Kings in the State.

The Dein of Agbor, HRM Keagborekuzi Ikenchukwu 1 was reported to have said there were only two First Class Kings in Delta, naming himself and the Olu of Warri. The Dein reportedly made the statement when he visited the Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko.

But the Traditional Rulers in a rejoinder issued at the end of their meeting in Asaba said there was no grading of monarchs as claimed by HRM Keagborekuzi Ikenchukwu 1.

The Kings in the rejoinder signed by the Chairman and Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, the First Vice Chairman and Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakpueruo (Rtd), Orhue 1, and the 2nd Vice Chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mein, S.P. L Kalanama VIII, insisted that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper