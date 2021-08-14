Flood destroys 170 houses, displaces 1,000 in Kirfi, Bauchi





Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, on Saturday, commiserated with the victims of flood disaster which destroyed over 170 houses at Cheledi community in Kirfi Local Government Area of the State.

Flood triggered by torrential rain on Friday resulted to the over flow of water from the surrounding mountains to submerged the community, destroyed houses a D displaced about 1,200 persons.

Mohammed, who paid a sympathy visit to the community, said no life was lost in the disaster and urged the victims to it as an act of God.

He said the state government would conduct a damage assessment exercise with a view to provide emergency intervention to mitigate the sufferings of the victims.

“The disaster is devastating due to the level of destruction of houses and property,” he said.

According to him, the state government will adopt proactive measures to control perennial flooding in the area.

Mohammed tasked community and religious leaders in the area to be fair and just…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper