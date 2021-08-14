NANS passes vote of confidence on Makinde





*Commends him on World Bank-funded flood project

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, South-West Zone, has commended the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The commendation, according to the students’ body, is justified by the various beneficial programmes, initiatives, interventions and policies that have been conceived and implemented for the betterment of the entire Oyo State and the educational sector particularly.

While speaking with journalists, Kowe Odunayo Amos, Coordinator, NANS Zone D, said the state government under the leadership of Governor Makinde has consolidated on the gigantic academic strides that southwestern Nigeria is known for and has also set even higher pedestal in the grand scheme of things.

He said: “Since the emergence of Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo State,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper