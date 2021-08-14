Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze youths hail IPOB for calling off sit-at-home protest on Mondays







…order to now be carried out only on group leader’s court appearance days

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has hailed the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for calling off the sit-at-home protest on Mondays.

It was learnt that the order, which would have continued Monday, was reviewed early Saturday morning to now hold only on days the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would appear in court.

Reacting through a statement he issued on Saturday, the President-General of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said the IPOB took a laudable decision.

He hailed the group for listening to its earlier advice and called on the Southeast leaders to ensure that Kanu is freed soon.

The statement read: “We received with great delight the news that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has suspended the sit-at-home order which was to be observed every Monday.

“This has shown that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper