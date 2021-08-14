Polio resurfaces, 1 case detected in Adamawa – Official





.

The Adamawa Government has confirmed the reemergence and detection of Circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 cases in the state.

Prof. Abdullahi Isa, the state commissioner for Health and Human Services, disclosed this during the official flag-off of the first Round Outbreak Response immunisation on Saturday in Yola.

Isa described Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 ( VDPV) is a strain of the weakened Poliovirus that was initially included in Oral Polio Vaccine ( OPV) that has changed over time and behaves more like the wild or naturally occurring virus.

He expressed concern that the current resurfacing of the virus in the state was a great challenge and danger for a possible outbreak of the transmitted virus.

“One case of Circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 has been detected in the state.

“The situation is posing a great danger of poliovirus outbreak in the state.

“The resurface of the Poliovirus type 2 necessitated the immediate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper