State of the Nation: 2023 elections will be unrealistic, unless…. – Presbyterian Church





*Tells Buhari: ‘Don’t assent to new Electoral Act without e-transmission of poll results’

*2023 will be turning point in Nigeria’s history

*Nigeria’s unity not by force

*Hunger, starvation staring Nigerians in the face

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria has criticised the Federal Government for the decline in Nigeria’s internal security, saying the 2023 general elections will be a mirage unless the government became more aggressive in the fight against terror.

The Presbyterian Prelate, His Eminence Nzie Nsi Eke, who spoke on Friday at a world press conference to mark the Church’s 175th anniversary in the country, stated that insecurity was driving the Nigeria steadily into a failed State.

He also said that it would be insensitive to take for granted the agitation for the country’s break-up, or approach the issue of Nigeria’s unity with force.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper