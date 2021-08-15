2023 PRESIDENCY: Poll favours Tinubu, Osinbajo, Fayemi, Akinwumi Adesina, Akeredolu – Ajulo







.

Kayode Ajulo, an Abuja based lawyer, was the National Secretary of Labour Party (LP). Now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajulo speaks, in this interview, on the controversy dogging potential contenders for the 2023 presidency. Excerpts:

By Kennedy Mbele

Horse trading has started ahead of the 2023 elections with speculations on potential contenders like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Do you think Tinubu would carry the day come 2023?

Politics is life, it is a game of interests and, based on my personal experience, one’s political aspiration is too important to be treated as a periodically speculative affair. That is why, despite having tremendous respect for his Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a National Leader, I will nevertheless question the rationale behind the sudden fixation on his purported 2023 presidential aspiration because, as I speak, he is yet to declare his intention to run for the highest office in the land.

All we have in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper