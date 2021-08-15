Aisha Buhari Cup: First Lady approves theme for tournament







First Lady, Aisha Buhari

The Office of Her Excellency, the First Lady has approved ‘Playing for Good’ as the theme for the highly –anticipated Dr Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament that the City of Lagos is hosting 13th – 21st September 2021.

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the tournament, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi who made this known on Friday, reflected that the theme resonated with the vision and mission of the organizing committee to use the tournament to uphold the honour of the name and Office of Her Excellency, highlight the good causes of the Aisha Buhari Foundation and build and sustain positive narratives about the City of Lagos and Nigeria at large.

“Now that we have the theme, our media and marketing teams should work overtime to drive the message home to every Nigerian and to inspire the confidence and actual buy-in of the political and business…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper