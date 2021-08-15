Amaze app brings favourite celebs closer to fans





By Ayo Onikoyi,

Amaze, the new social networking application that connects talents and their fanbase is looking to take Africa by storm.

The Tech Start-up which has secured the backing of A-list investors such as The Temple Company, I&I VC, Famous Record Producer – Don Jazzy, Bisola Aiyeola and others, unlocks new monetization opportunities for talents across Africa.

Amaze sets new expectations for the African Entertainment Industry, as it pulls together a vast and highly diversified pool of talents across music, sports, art, TV and radio, politics, business and religion. With the debut of Amaze, Africa is potentially looking at the largest talent base on a singular platform ever till date.

Bisola Aiyeola

With Amaze, fans can request personalized videos and shout-outs for themselves and their loved-ones regardless of the occasion. Amaze cuts through the queue and puts fans first-in-line before their favourite celebrities. No more long wait times in Celebrity…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper