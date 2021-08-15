Breaking: Princess ‘taxi driver’ evicted from BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’





The thirty year old Princess, has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reality TV show.

Princess is the fifth housemate to be evicted from the show. She has been driving taxi for a year now.

However, while leaving the house, she revealed that Cross was her crush and not Whitemoney as she made everyone in the house believe.

Speaking with Ebuka, she said she has always wanted to experience what the show was about and she’s happy with her journey so far,

“The hustle continues for her outside the house”, she said.

