Breaking: UniJos suspends ongoing examinations over insecurity







Following the security situation in Jos, the Management of the University of Jos has suspended the ongoing second semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi, the Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the university, who announced this in a statement on Sunday, in Jos, explained that the examinations, slated for Aug. 16 to Aug. 21, have been suspended till further notice.

“Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos which has made government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Jos North, Management of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the ongoing second semester examinations for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

“Consequently, all examinations earlier scheduled to hold between Monday August 16 and Saturday August 21, have been suspended until further notice,” the deputy registrar said in the statement.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper